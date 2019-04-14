The Indians optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

As expected, Rodriguez's stay on the active roster was brief after he was summoned from Columbus to make a spot start in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Royals. Rodriguez held his own during the outing, finishing the day with two earned runs allowed on five hits and no walks over 5.2 innings. The Indians won't require a replacement for the injured Mike Clevinger (back) again until April 27 at Houston, so the team will presumably get by with a four-man rotation until then.

