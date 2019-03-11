Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday.

Rodriguez threw 52 innings for the Nationals last season, but his 5.71 ERA and 39:37 K:BB didn't make a great case for him to open in the big leagues with his new team. He has more work to do at the Triple-A level, where he had a solid 3.58 ERA last season but made just six starts.

