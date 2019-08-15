Rodriguez (shoulder) will pitch one inning in Arizona on Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez has been on the 10-day injured list since June 4 with a right shoulder strain, but his recovery seems to be progressing well as he continues his throwing program. The 26-year-old could still be several weeks from a return as he'll likely still need to face live hitters and a possible rehab assignment prior to a possible return to the major-league squad.