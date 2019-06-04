Rodriguez was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a right shoulder strain, retroactive to Sunday.

Rodriguez left Saturday's start against the White Sox due to apparent right lat tightness, and after undergoing an MRI, he's been diagnosed with a shoulder strain. He'll be eligible to return beginning June 14, meaning he'd miss only one start if he's able to come back after the 10-day minimum.

