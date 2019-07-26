Rodriguez (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday in Arizona, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez has been on the shelf since June 4 due to a right shoulder strain, and he's finally been given the green light to toss his first bullpen session since suffering the injury. He'll likely need to fire at least a few bullpens before advancing to facing live hitters and ultimately a rehab assignment.

