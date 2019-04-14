Rodriguez (0-1) took the loss in Saturday's 3-0 game versus the Royals despite allowing two runs on five hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out three and did not issue a walk.

Rodriguez just missed out on the quality start but pitched quite well in his spot start, though the offense's inability to score still saddled him with the loss. Cleveland has yet to decide who will enter the starting rotation in the absence of Mike Clevinger (back), but Rodriguez's outing Saturday should keep in the conversation, at least.