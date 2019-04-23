Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Tabbed as Wednesday's starter
Rodriguez has been confirmed as Wednesday's starter against the Marlins.
He won't be officially recalled until after Tuesday's game, but has already joined the Indians. Rodriguez was serviceable in his other MLB start this season (two earned runs and two strikeouts in 5.2 innings in Kansas City), but he has given up eight earned runs in 10.1 innings through two starts at Triple-A. The Indians simply don't have a better option at the moment to serve as the fifth starter with Mike Clevinger (back) on the 60-day IL, but they will be looking for better options as the season progresses.
