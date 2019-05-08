Rodriguez (0-2) allowed two runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and three walks in a loss to the White Sox on Tuesday.

Leadoff doubles in the third and sixth led to runs against him, but Rodriguez worked around all the other traffic he allowed. While Rodriguez doesn't have a win in three outings, he has yet to yield more than two runs in any of those starts. He is 0-2 with a 2.41 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 18.2 innings. Despite the record, Rodriguez has likely earned another start since Corey Kluber (forearm) and Mike Clevinger (back) on both on the IL.