Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Takes loss despite strong outing
Rodriguez (0-2) allowed two runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and three walks in a loss to the White Sox on Tuesday.
Leadoff doubles in the third and sixth led to runs against him, but Rodriguez worked around all the other traffic he allowed. While Rodriguez doesn't have a win in three outings, he has yet to yield more than two runs in any of those starts. He is 0-2 with a 2.41 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 18.2 innings. Despite the record, Rodriguez has likely earned another start since Corey Kluber (forearm) and Mike Clevinger (back) on both on the IL.
More News
-
Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Called up to start•
-
Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Returning to majors next week•
-
Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Optioned after start•
-
Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Called up ahead of start•
-
Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Tabbed as Wednesday's starter•
-
Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Could rejoin big-league rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners/losers
Nick Senzel hit a pair of homers on Monday, and looks like he may be a star in the making.
-
Top 30 IL stashes; Ohtani's return
Your ability to stash Shohei Ohtani in an IL spot is quickly coming to an end, but as Scott...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...