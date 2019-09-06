Rodriguez (shoulder) threw two perfect innings with two strikeouts for Triple-A Columbus in a win over Gwinnett in Game 1 of the Governors' Cup Semifinals on Wednesday.

The right-hander continued his rehab assignment into the International League playoffs after fitting in only two appearances with Columbus before the end of the regular season. Overall, he has allowed one run on four hits and three walks over 7.1 rehab innings with the Clippers. The Indians can leave him down for a while if they want, but Rodriguez appears ready to go.