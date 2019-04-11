Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: To get spot start Saturday
Rodriguez will start Saturday's game in Kansas City, but he is only seen as a short-term solution to the hole in the rotation, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The Indians are apparently "working through some things" for the long-term replacement of Mike Clevinger (back), although it's possible that Rodriguez could get another look if he really impresses in this spot start. Rodriguez gave up three runs with four strikeouts in 5.2 innings in his first start of the season at Triple-A. He has a 6.75 ERA across 38.2 career innings as a big-league starter.
