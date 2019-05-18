Rodriguez (1-3) allowed four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk across 6.2 innings while taking a loss against the Orioles on Friday.

While Rodriguez largely corrected his walk issues Friday night, he yielded two homers in the loss. It's still a small sample size, but Rodriguez has allowed four home runs and nine walks in five starts during 2019. He is 1-3 with a 3.45 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 20 strikeouts in 31.1 innings this season. Rodriguez is projected to start again against the Athletics on Wednesday.