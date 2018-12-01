Indians' Jefry Rodriguez: Traded to Cleveland
Rodriguez was dealt to the Nationals from the Indians along with Daniel Johnson and a player to be named later in exchange for Yan Gomes, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Rodriguez surfaced in the big leagues during the 2018 season, but he struggled to find success, posting a 5.71 ERA and 1.54 WHIP with a 39:37 K:BB over 52 frames as both a starter and reliever. However, he figures to receive at least a few opportunities to take the mound with the Indians in 2019 and remains a highly-touted prospect.
