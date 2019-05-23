Rodriguez (1-4) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts and four walks across four innings while taking a loss against the Athletics on Wednesday.

The Athletics scored early and often against Rodriguez, as he yielded at least a run in each of the four frames he pitched. Rodriguez has definitely had some bad luck in terms of run support this season, but he's also allowed eight earned runs in his last 10.2 innings. He is 1-4 with a 4.08 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 35.1 frames this season. Rodriguez will pitch again at the Red Sox on Monday.