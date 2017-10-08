Indians' Joe Colon: Outrighted to Triple-A following suspension
Colon (suspension) was outrighted to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.
This move was procedural, as Colon's suspension came to an end Sunday. Prior to getting suspended in July, Colon pitched 32.2 innings over 28 games with Columbus. In that time he posted a 4.13 ERA and 1.58 WHIP.
More News
-
Indians' Joseph Colon: Suspended rest of season•
-
Indians' Joseph Colon: Leads pack for possible promotion•
-
Indians' Joseph Colon: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Indians' Joseph Colon: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Indians' Joseph Colon: Optioned to minor leagues•
-
Indians' Joseph Colon: Goes unnoticed in WBC's first round•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...