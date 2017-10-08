Play

Colon (suspension) was outrighted to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

This move was procedural, as Colon's suspension came to an end Sunday. Prior to getting suspended in July, Colon pitched 32.2 innings over 28 games with Columbus. In that time he posted a 4.13 ERA and 1.58 WHIP.

