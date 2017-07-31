Indians' Joe Smith: Dealt to Cleveland
Smith was traded to the Indians on Monday in exchange for minor-leaguers Tom Pannone and Samad Taylor, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.
Smith has been one of the top relievers out of the Blue Jays' bullpen this season, compiling a 3.28 ERA and a 51:10 K:BB in 35.2 innings pitched this season. He'll now slot in as one of the top options out of the Indians' bullpen, although he'll likely remain behind Cody Allen and Andrew Miller in the pecking order for saves in Cleveland.
