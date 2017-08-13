Indians' Joe Smith: Notches 15th hold Saturday
Smith struck out two Rays over a perfect inning Saturday to pick up his 15th hold of the year.
With Andrew Miller (knee) sidelined, Smith is getting his fair share of work since being traded to Cleveland from Toronto. In four appearances since the move, Smith has picked up two holds while allowing just one hit over 4.2 scoreless innings. He seems to have worked his way into the setup role in Miller's absence.
