Cantillo has one of six players sent from San Diego to Cleveland on Monday in the Mike Clevinger deal, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Cantillo is at least a moderately interesting pickup for Cleveland, though he won't be making a big-league impact any time soon, as he's only made three starts at the High-A level. He's a classic left-handed back-end starter prospect, at least judging by his stuff, as his fastball sits in the high 80s but is complemented by a potentially plus changeup. That doesn't necessarily make him sound like a strikeout arm, though he did strike out 34.7 percent of batters in 19 starts for Low-A Fort Wayne last season, en route to a 1.93 ERA. He may have a tougher time fooling higher-level hitters, though he could also grow into more velocity, as he's just 20 years old.