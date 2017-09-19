Indians' Johnathan Rodriguez: Delivers solid results in first pro season
Rodriguez slashed .250/.381/.333 over 31 games during his first professional season in the Arizona League.
On the surface, Rodriguez's number don't attract much attention, but it's important to note the Tribe's third-round pick in 2017 is only 17 years old. A native of Puerto Rico, the switch-hitting outfielder managed to impressively carve out four doubles, two triples, 11 RBI and 13 runs over 96 at-bats. Additionally, Rodriguez demonstrated good plate discipline with a solid 16.8 percent walk rate and 0.9 BB/K. He's just beginning to long trek to MLB, but his development is worth watching in dynasty formats.
