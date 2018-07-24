Field was claimed off waivers by the Indians on Tuesday and optioned to Triple-A Columbus, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Cleveland is lacking organizational outfield depth and will bring in Field, who was designated for assignment by the Rays last weekend. However, he could very well be cut again if the Indians swing more trades in the next week leading up to the deadline. Field hit just .213/.253/.373 with 58 strikeouts in 179 plate appearances with Tampa Bay.