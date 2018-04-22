The Blue Jays traded Berti to the Indians for cash considerations Saturday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Berti will head to Triple-A Columbus for his new organization. The 28-year-old struggled with a .205/.271/.321 slash line and 23 stolen bases at the Triple-A level last season, and the utility-player should serve as organizational depth for Cleveland.

