The Indians claimed Humphreys off waivers from the Giants on Wednesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Humphreys was one of three Giants designated for assignment last week who ended up being scooped up off waivers. Cleveland will mark the third organization of Humphreys' career after he was originally drafted by the Mets in 2015 before being traded to the Giants in August. The 24-year-old right-hander has pitched just two innings in affiliated ball since the 2017 season after requiring Tommy John surgery.