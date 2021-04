Luplow went 1-for-2 with a home run, an additional run scored and three walks during Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the White Sox.

The 27-year-old continues to start exclusively against left-handers, and he found success against Chicago starter Carlos Rodon on Tuesday. Luplow doesn't have an everyday role but should continue see regular opportunities, and he's 8-for-30 with five home runs and 11 RBI in 12 games.