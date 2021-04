Luplow entered the game on a double switch in the eighth inning and went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Reds.

The game was well out of hand by the time Luplow saw action, but he still made an impact. The 27-year-old is hitting .250 (6-for-24) to begin the season, but he's already launched three homers after managing only two in 2020.