Luplow (abdomen) was traded to Cleveland from Pittsburgh on Wednesday alongside Max Moroff in exchange for Erik Gonzalez, Tahnaj Thomas and Dante Mendoza.

Luplow played in 37 games at the big-league level this past season, slashing .185/.272/.359 with three home runs, seven RBI and two stolen bases in 103 plate appearances. The 25-year-old required an appendectomy procedure in late-September but is likely back to 100 percent already, so there should be no cause for concern regarding his status entering spring training. Luplow will get a chance to crack the Indians' Opening Day roster, though he could wind up spending a majority of his time in the minors for the third straight year after debuting for the Pirates in 2017.