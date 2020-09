Luplow went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored Sunday in the Indians' 7-4 win over the Tigers.

With a southpaw (Matthew Boyd) on the bump for Detroit, Luplow entered the starting nine in right field while the lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin received a breather. Though Luplow was able to capitalize on the platoon advantage Sunday, performances like this have been few and far between for him in 2020. He'll take a .190/.325/.317 slash line into the final week of the regular season.