Indians' Jordan Luplow: Destined for platoon role
Luplow is expected to begin the 2020 season in a platoon role, Casey Drottar of Sports Illustrated reports.
Luplow has struggled mightily against right-handed pitching, which is certainly one of the reasons why he's been unable to break out of a platoon role. He hit just .216 with one home run and eight RBI in 106 plate appearances against righties. Expect the 26-year-old to see the majority of his playing time against left-handed pitching when the 2020 campaign begins.
