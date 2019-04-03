Indians' Jordan Luplow: Draws first 2019 start
Luplow will start in right field and bat third Wednesday against the White Sox, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
The 25-year-old looks like he'll occupy the small side of a platoon with Tyler Naquin to begin the season, as Luplow is picking up his first start of 2019 with southpaw Carlos Rondon on the hill for Chicago. The Indians opposed right-handed starters in each of their first four games of 2019, prompting manager Terry Francona to go with either Naquin or Greg Allen in right field for those contests.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto Trade Values
What are Trea Turner and Chris Sale worth in light of their recent troubles? Scott White assigns...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.