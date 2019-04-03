Luplow will start in right field and bat third Wednesday against the White Sox, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

The 25-year-old looks like he'll occupy the small side of a platoon with Tyler Naquin to begin the season, as Luplow is picking up his first start of 2019 with southpaw Carlos Rondon on the hill for Chicago. The Indians opposed right-handed starters in each of their first four games of 2019, prompting manager Terry Francona to go with either Naquin or Greg Allen in right field for those contests.