Luplow will start in left field and will bat sixth Sunday against the Tigers.

With a southpaw (Tarik Skubal) on the mound for the opposition, Luplow will crack the lineup while the left-handed Tyler Naquin retreats to the bench. Luplow has filled the same short-side platoon role for the Indians this season that he did in 2019, but he hasn't made nearly as much success. Through 36 plate appearances, Luplow has managed a lowly .065/.194/.161 slash line.