Luplow went 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Tigers.

Luplow entered the game in the third inning, replacing Jake Bauers. He did immediate damage, tripling to deep left field to account for both of his RBI. Despite seeing earning inconsistent playing time due to his struggles against right-handed pitching, Luplow has recorded two home runs and five total extra-base hits since Sept. 10. For the season, he's hitting .282/.371/.550 across 240 plate appearances.