Indians' Jordan Luplow: Goes deep twice
Luplow went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs in a 5-0 victory against the White Sox on Thursday.
The game was called after five innings, so Luplow didn't get the chance to go for a third or maybe even fourth bomb, but it was certainly a great sign to see him hit his first two homers of 2019. Luplow struggled to start the year and then spent some time at Triple-A. That seems to have helped, as he is hitting .333 (6-for-18) with four extra-base hits since returning to the Indians roster on April 28.
