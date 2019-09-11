Luplow went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two runs scored, three RBI and a pair of walks to help the Indians to an 8-0 victory over the Angels on Tuesday.

It was an active day for the 25-year-old outfielder, who reached base in three out of his four plate appearances and checked in with his 12th long ball of the season with a second-inning two-run blast off Jose Suarez. Luplow has posted solid numbers over his 75 games this season, with a .271/.357/.518 slash line over 199 at-bats.