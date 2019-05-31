Luplow went 1-for-4 with a home run in Thursday's loss to the White Sox.

Luplow accounted for Cleveland's only homer of the night with a solo shot off starter Manny Banuelos to leadoff the sixth inning. The 25-year-old is off to a relatively mediocre start this season, batting .244/.296/.522 with seven home runs, 15 runs scored and 14 RBI through 90 plate appearances.

