Luplow (back) will bat sixth and play right field in Wednesday's exhibition game against the Pirates.

Luplow had been dealing with back soreness throughout camp, but his presence in Wednesday's lineup seems to bode well for his readiness for Opening Day. There's a good chance he'll be in the lineup for Friday's season opener against the Royals, as he's expected to start when lefties like Friday's starter Danny Duffy are on the mound.