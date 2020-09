Luplow went 1-for-4 with a walk-off home run in the Indians' 3-2 win over the White Sox on Wednesday. He also struck out three times.

At the plate in the bottom of the ninth, Luplow was at risk of recording a golden sombrero. However, he instead delivered a game-winning blast and a nasty bat flip to boot. Wednesday marked back-to-back walk-off home runs for the Indians, as Jose Ramirez dealt the same blow on Tuesday.