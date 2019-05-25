Luplow went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base Friday against the Rays.

Luplow belted his sixth home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth inning, a solo blast to right field to tie the ballgame. The 25-year-old is slashing .260/.321/.548 with nine extra-base hits and 11 RBI through 27 games this year.

