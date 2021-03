Luplow (ankle) will likely be ready to start the season on the roster, barring any setback in his recovery, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Luplow missed the majority of spring training with an ankle injury, but has appeared in three Cactus League games since March 20. That has given him enough time to enter the competition for the center field job, though he'll have to prove capable of hitting right-handed pitching more consistently to be an everyday player.