Luplow is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Greg Allen and Oscar Mercado will pick up the starts at the corner-outfield spots and appear to have vaulted ahead of Luplow on the depth chart for the time being. Luplow will be on the bench for the fifth time in seven games and looks like he may only be viewed as a short-side platoon option in the outfield, despite finishing May with an impressive .883 OPS and seven home runs.