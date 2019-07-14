Luplow remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Stuck in the short side of a platoon in right field with Tyler Naquin, Luplow has seen few opportunities recently while the Indians have faced a spate of right-handed starting pitchers. Luplow will remain on the bench for the 12th time in 14 games Sunday.

