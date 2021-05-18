site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Jordan Luplow: Not starting Tuesday
Luplow (ankle) is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Angels.
The 27-year-old exited Monday's contest with an ankle sprain and will be held out of Tuesday's lineup. Harold Ramirez will receive the start in center field for Cleveland with Luplow sidelined.
