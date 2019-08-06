Luplow landed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Tuesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Luplow left Monday's game against the Rangers with what was originally referred to as a hamstring cramp. The issue was evidently more serious than initially reported, and he'll now sit for a minimum of 10 days. Greg Allen was recalled to take his place as a part-time outfielder.

