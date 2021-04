Luplow went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and five total RBI during Saturday's win over the Tigers.

Luplow launched a three-run shot in the bottom of the fourth and was quite close to adding another one in the sixth, but it ended being a two-run double that scored Roberto Perez and Andres Gimenez. Luplow hasn't seen many plate appearances but he's making the most of the limited opportunities available, as he has gone 3-for-13 but with two homers and seven RBI.