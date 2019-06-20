Luplow will start in right field and bat cleanup Thursday against the Rangers.

Luplow looks to be stuck in the short end of a platoon with Tyler Naquin, but he'll crack the lineup for a second straight game with the Indians facing another left-handed starting pitcher (Mike Minor). The 25-year-old made the most of his start in Wednesday's 10-4 win, going 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBI.