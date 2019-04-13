Luplow was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.

Luplow had limited opportunities to start the season and did very little with them, grabbing just three hits in 15 at-bats while striking out eight times. Cody Anderson and Jefry Rodriguez were promoted Saturday, with Luplow and Jon Edwards heading the other way, but Carlos Gonzalez is expected to have his contract selected Sunday to take Luplow's at-bats and more in the outfield.

