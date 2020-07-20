Luplow (back) is expected to play four or five innings in the field during Monday's exhibition game, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Luplow has been limited during camp while dealing with back soreness, but manager Terry Francona confirmed that he'll be able to work on fielding in a live game situation Monday. The 26-year-old's injury doesn't appear to be too serious, and the team could attempt to ramp up his workload over the coming days ahead of Friday's season opener. Luplow should occupy the large side of a platoon in left field when he's ready to play.