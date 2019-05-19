Indians' Jordan Luplow: Sits in favor of Mercado
Luplow is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Luplow smacked a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-1 win, giving him his third long ball in his last four starts. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a nice power surge this season with a .274 ISO -- 100 points better than his mark from 2018. Though he'll cede a start in the outfield to fresh callup Oscar Mercado, Luplow should at least stick in a semi-regular role if his slugging doesn't trail off dramatically from here on out.
