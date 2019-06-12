Indians' Jordan Luplow: Sitting against righty again
Luplow is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Tyler Naquin will man right field while Luplow remains on the bench for the second straight game while the Indians oppose another right-handed starting pitcher (Anthony DeSclafani). Though his .831 OPS on the season well outpaces that of Naquin (.703), Luplow looks to be stuck in a short-side platoon role for now.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....