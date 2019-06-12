Luplow is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Tyler Naquin will man right field while Luplow remains on the bench for the second straight game while the Indians oppose another right-handed starting pitcher (Anthony DeSclafani). Though his .831 OPS on the season well outpaces that of Naquin (.703), Luplow looks to be stuck in a short-side platoon role for now.