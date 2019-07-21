Indians' Jordan Luplow: Sitting against righty
Luplow is not in Sunday's lineup against the Royals.
While Luplow has started four of the last seven games, he has not started against a right-handed pitcher over the last 30 games. Jake Bauers will start in left field while Mike Freeman starts at shortstop, pushing Francisco Lindor to designated hitter.
