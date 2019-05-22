Indians' Jordan Luplow: Sitting Wednesday
Luplow is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
Even though he'll be limited to a bench role in the series finale, Luplow saw his playing-time outlook improve after the Indians designated Carlos Gonzalez for assignment. With the veteran out of the picture, everyday spots in the outfield should both be available for Luplow and rookie Oscar Mercado -- at least until Tyler Naquin (calf) and/or Bradley Zimmer (side) return from the injured list. Mike Freeman will pick up a start in left field Wednesday in place of Luplow, but Freeman looks primed to handle more of a utility job moving forward.
