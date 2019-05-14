Luplow went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs in Tuesday's 9-0 victory over the White Sox.

Serving as the cleanup hitter, Luplow hit a two-run homer off Manny Banuelos in the fourth inning and added a solo shot in the sixth inning off Josh Osich. The homers were his third and fourth of the season, and he is 7-for-20 since May 9. Luplow now sports a .280/.339/.560 slash line for the season.