Luplow will start in center field for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

The Tigers are starting left-hander Matthew Boyd for Thursday's Opening Day matchup, so Luplow will start in place of Ben Gamel in center field. Luplow went hitless with seven strikeouts in 16 at-bats this spring and should mainly take on a bench role against right-handed pitchers in 2021.